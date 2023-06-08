Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +29.

In 31 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Tkachuk has a point in 56 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games this year, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.

Tkachuk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is a 59.8% chance of Tkachuk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 7 109 Points 6 40 Goals 2 69 Assists 4

