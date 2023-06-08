Nick Cousins will be in action Thursday when his Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. If you'd like to wager on Cousins' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nick Cousins vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +180)

0.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Cousins Season Stats Insights

Cousins has averaged 11:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Cousins has a goal in nine of 79 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cousins has a point in 26 of 79 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Cousins has an assist in 17 of 79 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Cousins goes over his points prop total is 35.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 23.8% of Cousins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cousins Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 7 27 Points 2 9 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

