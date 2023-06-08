Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center showcases the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, airing on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Panthers-Golden Knights game on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the league.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 42 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players