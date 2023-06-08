Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center showcases the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights playing at 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 8 ET, broadcast on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+100) in this game against the Panthers (-120).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Thursday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)

Panthers (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record overall, with a 12-8-20 record in games that have required overtime.

Florida has 49 points (21-6-7) in the 34 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Panthers registered only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has scored exactly two goals in 20 games this season (3-16-1 record, seven points).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 68 games (49-13-6, 104 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 25-12-4 record (54 points).

In the 58 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 24-11-3 to record 51 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

