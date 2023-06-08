The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to play the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers have -120 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+100).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 59 games this season with over 6 goals.

In the 23 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 14-9 in those games.

The Golden Knights have claimed an upset victory in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Florida is 13-7 (victorious in 65.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Vegas is 13-5 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+135) 3.5 (-110) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-167) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-149) 3.5 (+100)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.1 2.4 2.5

