The Vegas Golden Knights take the road to play the Florida Panthers for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers are the favorite, with -120 moneyline odds, in this game against the Golden Knights, who have +100 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-120) Golden Knights (+100) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 35-29 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida has a 32-27 record (winning 54.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 267 (14th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Florida has not gone over.

The Panthers have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 3.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 288 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.

