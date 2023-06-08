Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
The Vegas Golden Knights take the road to play the Florida Panthers for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers are the favorite, with -120 moneyline odds, in this game against the Golden Knights, who have +100 moneyline odds.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have gone 35-29 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Florida has a 32-27 record (winning 54.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests, Florida has not gone over.
- The Panthers have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 3.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers' 288 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.
