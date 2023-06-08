Player prop bet odds for Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and others are listed when the Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk is Florida's leading contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Carter Verhaeghe has 73 total points for Florida, with 42 goals and 31 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 20 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel has totaled 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas, good for 66 points.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Chandler Stephenson is a leading scorer for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1

