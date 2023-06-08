Sam Bennett will be on the ice Thursday when his Florida Panthers meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Bennett against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Sam Bennett vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 63 games this season, Bennett has averaged 17:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Bennett has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 25 of 63 games this season, Bennett has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 63 games this year, Bennett has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Bennett has an implied probability of 59.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Bennett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 63 Games 6 40 Points 4 16 Goals 3 24 Assists 1

