Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Reinhart's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

In Reinhart's 82 games played this season he's scored in 27 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 45 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Reinhart has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 6 67 Points 2 31 Goals 2 36 Assists 0

