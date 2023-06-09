The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .299.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 56th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has had an RBI in 19 games this year (33.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 21 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings