Caleb Martin NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 9
Caleb Martin be on the court for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Martin's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|9.6
|15.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.8
|5.7
|Assists
|--
|1.6
|1.6
|PRA
|--
|16
|22.4
|PR
|13.5
|14.4
|20.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.2
|2.6
Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Martin has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.
- Martin's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.
- Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.
Caleb Martin vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/7/2023
|32
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|6/4/2023
|21
|3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6/1/2023
|25
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/13/2023
|28
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
