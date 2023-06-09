Caleb Martin be on the court for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 109-94 loss versus the Nuggets, Martin totaled 10 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Martin's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 15.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.7 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA -- 16 22.4 PR 13.5 14.4 20.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Caleb Martin's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Nuggets

Martin has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Martin's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 32 10 3 3 2 0 2 6/4/2023 21 3 5 1 1 1 1 6/1/2023 25 3 4 0 1 1 1 2/13/2023 28 8 4 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.