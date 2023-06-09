Heading into a matchup with the New York Liberty (4-2), the Atlanta Dream (2-3) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 9 at Gateway Center Arena.

In its previous game, Atlanta fell to Las Vegas, 92-87, at home. Its top performers were Cheyenne Parker (25 PTS, 11 REB, 55.6 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Allisha Gray (16 PTS, 5 AST, 54.5 FG%).

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2 1 2 Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0 0 0.7

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard is the Dream's top scorer (17.2 points per game) and assist person (3), and produces 5.2 rebounds.

Parker is putting up team highs in points (17.2 per game) and rebounds (7.6). And she is delivering 1.6 assists, making 47.7% of her shots from the floor.

Gray gives the Dream 16.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. She also averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nia Coffey is averaging 3.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 33.3% of her shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 1 triples per game.

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -7.5 163.5

