Duncan Robinson and the rest of the Miami Heat match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 109-94 loss to the Nuggets, Robinson tallied nine points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Robinson's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.4 10.2 Rebounds -- 1.6 1.2 Assists -- 1.1 2.0 PRA -- 9.1 13.4 PR -- 8 11.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Duncan Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Nuggets

Robinson has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 2.1 per game, which account for 3.4% and 2.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 14 9 1 0 3 0 0 6/4/2023 17 10 0 1 2 0 0 6/1/2023 21 3 1 1 1 0 0 12/30/2022 19 9 0 1 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Robinson or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.