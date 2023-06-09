The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 109-94 loss versus the Nuggets, Vincent had seven points and two steals.

Below, we look at Vincent's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.4 15.1 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.8 Assists 3.5 2.5 2.6 PRA 17.5 14 19.5 PR 14.5 11.5 16.9 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.7



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Nuggets

Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vincent's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 32 7 0 0 1 0 2 6/4/2023 32 23 0 3 4 0 2 6/1/2023 38 19 2 5 5 1 0 2/13/2023 34 15 2 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 16 3 1 2 1 0 0

