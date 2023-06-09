Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs White Sox Player Props
|Marlins vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs White Sox
|Marlins vs White Sox Odds
|Marlins vs White Sox Prediction
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .230.
- Cooper has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this season (64.3%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has driven home a run in 14 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 11 games this season (26.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.244
|AVG
|.213
|.270
|OBP
|.259
|.372
|SLG
|.413
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|26/2
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease (3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 58th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.