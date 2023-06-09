Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .230.
  • Cooper has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this season (64.3%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cooper has driven home a run in 14 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 11 games this season (26.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 20
.244 AVG .213
.270 OBP .259
.372 SLG .413
6 XBH 7
2 HR 4
10 RBI 13
26/2 K/BB 27/5
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cease (3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 58th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
