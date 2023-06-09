Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .230.

Cooper has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this season (64.3%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has driven home a run in 14 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 11 games this season (26.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .244 AVG .213 .270 OBP .259 .372 SLG .413 6 XBH 7 2 HR 4 10 RBI 13 26/2 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings