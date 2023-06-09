The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (211)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 28-22-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points conceded).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

