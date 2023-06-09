Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (211)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 28-22-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points conceded).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.