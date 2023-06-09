Heat vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 series lead. The over/under in the matchup is 210.5.
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|210.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 58 games this season that finished with a combined score over 210.5 points.
- Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this year.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Miami has won five of its 14 games, or 35.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 210.5
|% of Games Over 210.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|69
|84.1%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|58
|70.7%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Heat's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|28-24
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.