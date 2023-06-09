The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 series lead. The over/under in the matchup is 210.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -3.5 210.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 58 games this season that finished with a combined score over 210.5 points.
  • Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this year.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • This season, Miami has won five of its 14 games, or 35.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • Four of the Heat's last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).
  • The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

