Sportsbooks have set player props for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (+100) 10.5 (-118) 3.5 (-133)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

Adebayo averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Friday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 6.5 (+110) 1.5 (+155)

Jimmy Butler has averaged 22.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 4.6 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (-125) 2.5 (-143) 2.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189)

Max Strus is posting 11.5 points per game, 3.0 higher than Friday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

Strus has collected 2.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers average is 1.0 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-120) 12.5 (-125) 10.5 (+105) 1.5 (+155)

Friday's over/under for Jokic is 30.5 points. That is 6.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

Jokic has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Jokic has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 6.5 (+110) 1.5 (+155)

Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 5.5 less than Friday's over/under.

He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

