Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .190 with three doubles, a triple and 15 walks.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has not homered in his 53 games this year.
- Segura has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 of 53 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.63), 49th in WHIP (1.368), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
