The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .190 with three doubles, a triple and 15 walks.

Segura has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has not homered in his 53 games this year.

Segura has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 of 53 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1

