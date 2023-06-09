Jimmy Butler be on the court for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 109-94 loss to the Nuggets (his previous action) Butler produced 28 points and four assists.

In this article, we look at Butler's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 22.9 23.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.6 Assists 6.5 5.3 6.3 PRA 39.5 34.1 36.4 PR 32.5 28.8 30.1 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.2



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

Butler is averaging 1.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 40 28 2 4 1 1 0 6/4/2023 40 21 4 9 2 0 0 6/1/2023 38 13 7 7 1 1 1 2/13/2023 32 24 10 9 1 0 1 12/30/2022 38 17 6 8 0 0 4

