Jimmy Butler NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 9
Jimmy Butler be on the court for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we look at Butler's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|22.9
|23.5
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.9
|6.6
|Assists
|6.5
|5.3
|6.3
|PRA
|39.5
|34.1
|36.4
|PR
|32.5
|28.8
|30.1
|3PM
|1.5
|0.6
|1.2
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.
- Butler is averaging 1.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.
- On the boards, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.
- The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/7/2023
|40
|28
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6/4/2023
|40
|21
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|38
|13
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2/13/2023
|32
|24
|10
|9
|1
|0
|1
|12/30/2022
|38
|17
|6
|8
|0
|0
|4
