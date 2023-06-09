Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Joey Wendle (.484 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .247 with six doubles, two triples and seven walks.
- Wendle is batting .450 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 27 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 58th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
