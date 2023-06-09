On Friday, Joey Wendle (.484 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .247 with six doubles, two triples and seven walks.

Wendle is batting .450 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 27 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings