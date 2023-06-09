Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 53 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .242 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 14th in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 34 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in 25.4% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (19 of 59), with more than one RBI 10 times (16.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (42.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings