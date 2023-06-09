Kevin Love and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Love tallied six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 109-94 loss against the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Love, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 8.2 5.2 Rebounds 4.5 6.4 4.8 Assists 0.5 1.9 0.8 PRA -- 16.5 10.8 PR -- 14.6 10 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.2



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Nuggets

Love's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Kevin Love vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 16 6 2 0 2 0 0 6/4/2023 22 6 10 1 2 0 2 1/6/2023 24 10 6 4 1 0 1

