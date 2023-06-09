Kevin Love NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 9
Kevin Love and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.
With prop bets in place for Love, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|5.5
|8.2
|5.2
|Rebounds
|4.5
|6.4
|4.8
|Assists
|0.5
|1.9
|0.8
|PRA
|--
|16.5
|10.8
|PR
|--
|14.6
|10
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.2
Kevin Love Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Love's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per contest.
- Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.
Kevin Love vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/7/2023
|16
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6/4/2023
|22
|6
|10
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1/6/2023
|24
|10
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
