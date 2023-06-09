The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 109-94 loss against the Nuggets, Lowry tallied nine points, five assists and two steals.

We're going to break down Lowry's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.2 7.6 Rebounds 2.5 4.1 3.6 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.0 PRA -- 20.4 15.2 PR 11.5 15.3 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Kyle Lowry has made 3.6 shots per game, which adds up to 6.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.6 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 30 9 3 5 1 0 2 6/4/2023 24 9 0 3 2 0 0 6/1/2023 26 11 5 5 3 0 1 12/30/2022 32 3 2 3 1 1 1

