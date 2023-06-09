Luis Arraez and his .571 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (119 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.947) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .667.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 48 of 58 games this year (82.8%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (46.6%).

He has homered in one of 58 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 21 games this year (36.2%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings