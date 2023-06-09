Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and his .571 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (119 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Royals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.947) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .667.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 48 of 58 games this year (82.8%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (46.6%).
- He has homered in one of 58 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 21 games this year (36.2%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.63), 49th in WHIP (1.368), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
