The Miami Marlins will look to Luis Arraez for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 59 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Miami is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Marlins' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 254 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez (3-1) will take the mound for the Marlins, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In five starts this season, Perez has not yet earned a quality start.

Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Athletics W 12-1 Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Braxton Garrett Carlos Hernandez 6/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox - Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners - Away Jesús Luzardo Logan Gilbert 6/13/2023 Mariners - Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners - Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.