In the series opener on Friday, June 9, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (28-36) match up with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (35-28). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Marlins have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored White Sox (-125). An 8-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Marlins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.63 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.25 ERA)

Marlins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 16 out of the 26 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have a 16-9 record (winning 64% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 16, or 50%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 11 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) J.D. Davis 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+325) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th

