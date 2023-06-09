The Miami Marlins (35-28) take a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the Chicago White Sox (28-36), at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (3-1) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.63 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.

In five games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .193 against him.

Perez has yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Perez is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

He will attempt for his third straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (3-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.63 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Cease has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.63), 49th in WHIP (1.368), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.