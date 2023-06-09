Marlins vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 9
The Miami Marlins (35-28) take a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the Chicago White Sox (28-36), at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (3-1) will answer the bell for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.63 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.25 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .193 against him.
- Perez has yet to register a quality start so far this season.
- Perez is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.
- He will attempt for his third straight outing without surrendering an earned run.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease (3-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.63 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 13 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.
- Cease has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.63), 49th in WHIP (1.368), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
