Friday's game features the Chicago White Sox (28-36) and the Miami Marlins (35-28) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 9.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Eury Perez (3-1, 2.25 ERA).

Marlins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Marlins have come away with 16 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has come away with a win 11 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (254 total).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule