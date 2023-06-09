The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 7, Strus posted three points and five assists in a 109-94 loss against the Nuggets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.5 8.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.1 2.0 PRA -- 16.8 13.4 PR 11.5 14.7 11.4 3PM 1.5 2.5 1.8



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Nuggets

Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Strus is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Strus' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Strus vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 24 3 4 5 1 1 1 6/4/2023 29 14 2 6 4 1 0 6/1/2023 21 0 5 3 0 0 0 2/13/2023 42 23 7 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 33 19 3 0 4 0 0

