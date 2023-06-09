Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .242.

Fortes has had a hit in 22 of 38 games this season (57.9%), including multiple hits seven times (18.4%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.9%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Fortes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings