Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .242.
- Fortes has had a hit in 22 of 38 games this season (57.9%), including multiple hits seven times (18.4%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.9%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Fortes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.63), 49th in WHIP (1.368), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.