On Friday, Yuli Gurriel (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .275 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.

In 7.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 13 games this year (32.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings