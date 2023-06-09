Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Yuli Gurriel (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .275 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.
- In 7.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 13 games this year (32.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 58th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.