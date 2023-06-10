Aaron Ekblad will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Ekblad's props? Here is some information to help you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad has averaged 23:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

Ekblad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Ekblad has a point in 28 games this year (out of 71), including multiple points eight times.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Ekblad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 71 Games 7 38 Points 5 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 5

