Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 10, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Barkov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Barkov has averaged 21:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In 19 of 68 games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Barkov has a point in 47 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points 22 times.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

The implied probability that Barkov hits the over on his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Barkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Barkov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 7 78 Points 5 23 Goals 2 55 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.