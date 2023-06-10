Anthony Duclair will be in action Saturday when his Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. There are prop bets for Duclair available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Anthony Duclair vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus this season, in 14:51 per game on the ice, is +4.

Duclair has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 20 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In seven of 20 games this season, Duclair has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Duclair has an assist in five of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Duclair's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 6 9 Points 4 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

