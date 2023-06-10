Anton Lundell will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Fancy a wager on Lundell in the Panthers-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Anton Lundell vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell has averaged 16:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In 11 of 73 games this year, Lundell has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lundell has a point in 26 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Lundell hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Lundell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lundell Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 7 33 Points 3 12 Goals 1 21 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.