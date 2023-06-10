Brandon Montour will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Looking to bet on Montour's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brandon Montour vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 24:07 on the ice per game.

In 16 of 80 games this year, Montour has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Montour has a point in 51 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

In 42 of 80 games this season, Montour has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Montour has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Montour going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 7 73 Points 1 16 Goals 1 57 Assists 0

