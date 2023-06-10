Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .298 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- De La Cruz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this season (67.2%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (19 of 58), with two or more RBI nine times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.313
|AVG
|.283
|.352
|OBP
|.347
|.482
|SLG
|.453
|11
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|14
|33/8
|K/BB
|29/11
|0
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Kopech (3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 35th in WHIP (1.180), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
