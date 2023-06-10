The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .298 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this season (67.2%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (19 of 58), with two or more RBI nine times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .313 AVG .283 .352 OBP .347 .482 SLG .453 11 XBH 10 4 HR 4 19 RBI 14 33/8 K/BB 29/11 0 SB 3

