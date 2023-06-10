Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice Saturday when his Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. Prop bets for Verhaeghe in that upcoming Panthers-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:30 per game on the ice, is +10.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this year out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 21 times.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 81 Games 7 73 Points 3 42 Goals 2 31 Assists 1

