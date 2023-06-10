The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .227.

In 27 of 43 games this season (62.8%) Cooper has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (16.3%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (14.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (16.3%).

He has scored in 11 of 43 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .244 AVG .208 .270 OBP .253 .372 SLG .403 6 XBH 7 2 HR 4 10 RBI 13 26/2 K/BB 29/5 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings