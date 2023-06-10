Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .227.
- In 27 of 43 games this season (62.8%) Cooper has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (16.3%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (14.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (16.3%).
- He has scored in 11 of 43 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.244
|AVG
|.208
|.270
|OBP
|.253
|.372
|SLG
|.403
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|26/2
|K/BB
|29/5
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (3-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 35th in WHIP (1.180), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
