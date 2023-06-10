The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .227.
  • In 27 of 43 games this season (62.8%) Cooper has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (16.3%).
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (14.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cooper has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (16.3%).
  • He has scored in 11 of 43 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 21
.244 AVG .208
.270 OBP .253
.372 SLG .403
6 XBH 7
2 HR 4
10 RBI 13
26/2 K/BB 29/5
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech (3-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 35th in WHIP (1.180), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
