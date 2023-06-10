Gustav Forsling will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Forsling against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Gustav Forsling vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:25 per game on the ice, is +18.

Forsling has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 35 of 82 games this year, Forsling has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Forsling has an assist in 25 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Forsling hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Forsling Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 41 Points 1 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.