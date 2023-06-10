The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has five doubles and eight walks while batting .156.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 13 games this year (41.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 31 games this year.

Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 .170 AVG .135 .224 OBP .214 .208 SLG .216 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 19/4 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

