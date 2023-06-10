Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has five doubles and eight walks while batting .156.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 13 games this year (41.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 31 games this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|.170
|AVG
|.135
|.224
|OBP
|.214
|.208
|SLG
|.216
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|19/4
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
