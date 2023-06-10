Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jean Segura -- batting .152 with four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .188 with three doubles, a triple and 16 walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.5% of them.
- He has not homered in his 54 games this season.
- In seven games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.216
|AVG
|.155
|.298
|OBP
|.211
|.245
|SLG
|.179
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|16/12
|K/BB
|17/4
|4
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 35th in WHIP (1.180), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
