Jean Segura -- batting .152 with four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .188 with three doubles, a triple and 16 walks.
  • Segura has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.5% of them.
  • He has not homered in his 54 games this season.
  • In seven games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 23
.216 AVG .155
.298 OBP .211
.245 SLG .179
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
6 RBI 2
16/12 K/BB 17/4
4 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 35th in WHIP (1.180), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
