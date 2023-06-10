Jean Segura -- batting .152 with four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .188 with three doubles, a triple and 16 walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.5% of them.

He has not homered in his 54 games this season.

In seven games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 14 games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .216 AVG .155 .298 OBP .211 .245 SLG .179 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 6 RBI 2 16/12 K/BB 17/4 4 SB 1

