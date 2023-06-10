Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .250 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Wendle enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with at least two hits three times (10.7%).
- He has homered in one of 28 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.271
|AVG
|.219
|.314
|OBP
|.324
|.396
|SLG
|.438
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|8/5
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Kopech (3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
