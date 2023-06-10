The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .250 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Wendle enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with at least two hits three times (10.7%).

He has homered in one of 28 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .271 AVG .219 .314 OBP .324 .396 SLG .438 5 XBH 4 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 8/5 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings