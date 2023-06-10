The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .267 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

Berti has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 51 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Berti has had at least one RBI in 17.6% of his games this year (nine of 51), with more than one RBI three times (5.9%).

In 35.3% of his games this year (18 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .273 AVG .263 .305 OBP .324 .325 SLG .358 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings