The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .267 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Berti has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • In 51 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Berti has had at least one RBI in 17.6% of his games this year (nine of 51), with more than one RBI three times (5.9%).
  • In 35.3% of his games this year (18 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 27
.273 AVG .263
.305 OBP .324
.325 SLG .358
3 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 6
14/4 K/BB 25/9
2 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
  • The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
