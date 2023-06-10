Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .267 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 51 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Berti has had at least one RBI in 17.6% of his games this year (nine of 51), with more than one RBI three times (5.9%).
- In 35.3% of his games this year (18 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.273
|AVG
|.263
|.305
|OBP
|.324
|.325
|SLG
|.358
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
