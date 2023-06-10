Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 53 hits, batting .239 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 115th in batting average, 101st in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 60), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has an RBI in 19 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 60 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.225
|AVG
|.252
|.312
|OBP
|.336
|.477
|SLG
|.559
|14
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|20
|32/13
|K/BB
|33/12
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (3-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 35th in WHIP (1.180), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
