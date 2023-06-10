Jorge Soler -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 53 hits, batting .239 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 101st in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Soler has gotten a hit in 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 60), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has an RBI in 19 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 of 60 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .225 AVG .252 .312 OBP .336 .477 SLG .559 14 XBH 14 7 HR 10 16 RBI 20 32/13 K/BB 33/12 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings