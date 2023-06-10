Luis Arraez and his .524 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .449, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 83.1% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 45.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Arraez has an RBI in 21 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season (22 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .413 AVG .384 .447 OBP .450 .488 SLG .495 9 XBH 8 0 HR 1 19 RBI 11 4/8 K/BB 7/11 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings