Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and his .524 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .449, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 83.1% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 45.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Arraez has an RBI in 21 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season (22 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.413
|AVG
|.384
|.447
|OBP
|.450
|.488
|SLG
|.495
|9
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|11
|4/8
|K/BB
|7/11
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 35th in WHIP (1.180), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).
