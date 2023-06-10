Michael Kopech gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago White Sox against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +100. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -120 +100 8 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have won two of their last four games against the spread. Miami and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three straight games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 7.8.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 17 of the 26 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (65.4%).

Miami has gone 16-9 (winning 64% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Marlins a 54.5% chance to win.

Miami has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-31-4 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-13 14-16 15-15 19-14 26-20 8-9

