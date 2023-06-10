Michael Kopech will start for the Chicago White Sox in the second of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 60 total home runs.

Miami's .399 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Miami has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (255 total runs).

The Marlins' .319 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Marlins' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.

Miami has a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.311).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

Alcantara is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season.

Alcantara will try to continue a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 appearances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Braxton Garrett Carlos Hernandez 6/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners - Away Jesús Luzardo Logan Gilbert 6/13/2023 Mariners - Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners - Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara MacKenzie Gore

