Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for the Miami Marlins (35-29) on Saturday, June 10 versus the Chicago White Sox (29-36), who will counter with Michael Kopech. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.19 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.33 ERA)

Marlins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 17 (65.4%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 16-9 record (winning 64% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Marlins have a 6-1 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 9-21 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th

